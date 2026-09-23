At least 7 glacial lakes in Tawang face burst risk
At least seven high-risk glacial lakes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district are at serious risk of bursting and causing floods.
To help everyone stay safe, disaster teams are running awareness sessions for locals and Army personnel, making sure people know the risks and what to do if things go south.
Tawang disaster teams teach GLOF risks
The programs teach communities where these risky lakes are, how a glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF, happens, and why quick evacuations matter.
Senior Consultant Dr Bhupen Mili has been breaking down the science behind GLOFs, while Deputy Director, SDMA, Dorjee Khandu is pushing for better early warning systems so people can act fast if needed.
The State Disaster Response Force is also showing folks first aid and rescue basics to boost local readiness.