At least 9 arrested in Sonamura for allegedly attacking BSF
At least nine people, including three women, were arrested in Sonamura, Tripura, after allegedly attacking Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during an anti-smuggling operation.
Things got heated when the BSF detained a suspected smuggler, leading to a clash with locals that left three BSF personnel injured.
The whole incident was caught on camera, drawing attention to the tough situations security forces face here.
Sonamura smuggling networks complicate BSF operations
Sonamura's active smuggling networks make it hard for security teams to tell locals from smugglers.
This is not the first time things have turned violent: back in 2017, a senior BSF officer lost his life tackling similar issues.
Despite these risks and regular threats, the BSF keeps working to curb organized smuggling along this tricky border region.