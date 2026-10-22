At NDTV World Summit Sarvapriyananda suggests AI 4th great humiliation
India
At the NDTV World Summit, Swami Sarvapriyananda suggested that AI could be our "fourth great humiliation," joining moments like when we learned Earth isn't the center of the universe or that we evolved from apes.
He wondered if tools like ChatGPT and Claude might force us to rethink what makes human intelligence special.
Sarvapriyananda urges ancient wisdom amid AI
With AI getting smarter and people debating its impact, Sarvapriyananda says it's time to ask what really sets us apart from machines.
He encourages looking to ancient wisdom for answers as we figure out what being human means in an age where tech can think and learn too.