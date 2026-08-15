At Red Fort Narendra Modi urges youth for Viksit Bharat@2047
India
India just marked its 80th Independence Day with a big celebration at Delhi's Red Fort.
PM Modi hoisted the flag and gave his 13th straight speech, focusing on Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047, a call for young people to help shape India's future as it heads toward its 100th year.
Vande Mataram marks 150 years
The day also celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram with a live performance by NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers.
There was a dramatic flower petal drop from IAF helicopters, and the traditional 21-gun salute used Indian-made artillery to show off local innovation.
Modi's speech was instantly translated into 22 languages using AI so everyone could tune in, making this Independence Day both historic and super inclusive.