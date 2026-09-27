At UN, S Jaishankar urges world leaders to end wars
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took the stage at the U.N. urging world leaders to finally put an end to ongoing conflicts, especially in places like Ukraine and the Gulf.
Quoting Prime Minister Modi's call for peace, he said it's time we move from "endless war" to actually ending wars.
India condemns ship attacks, aids Palestinians
He emphasized protecting civilians, keeping energy and trade flowing, and finding peaceful solutions.
Jaishankar also called for "In the meantime, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people," condemned attacks on commercial ships, and highlighted how India is stepping up with food and energy support where it's needed most.