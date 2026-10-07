At UNGA Biplab Kumar Deb accuses Pakistan of terror camps
At the United Nations General Assembly, India strongly criticized Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.
BJP MP and national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb accused Pakistan of running terror camps near the border and stirring up violence in Jammu and Kashmir.
He emphasized India's right to self-defense and urged the world to take real action against those who plan, fund, or back terrorist acts.
Biplab Kumar Deb urges terrorism convention
Deb called for a global agreement, something like a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, to make sure terrorists and their supporters are held accountable.
He pointed out recent attacks as proof this is urgent.
Under Prime Minister Modi, India says it's cutting off terror funding and sticking to a strict zero tolerance approach to keep things safer at home and globally.