At UNGA India suspends Indus Waters Treaty after Pahalgam attack
India called out Pakistan at the U.N. General Assembly, criticizing its comments on Kashmir and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians.
Indian officials say the treaty will stay on hold until Pakistan stops supporting terrorism, blaming ongoing issues on Pakistan's internal problems and history of backing terror groups.
Petal Gahlot says Kashmir inalienable
Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot described remarks by Pakistan's prime minister as "bizarre," highlighting how Osama bin Laden was found near a Pakistani military academy.
She firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an "inalienable part of India" and urged the world to notice human rights violations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
India also reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan ends support for terrorism.