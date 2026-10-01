At UPSC centenary, PM Narendra Modi urges recruiting service-motivated candidates
At UPSC's 100th anniversary, PM Modi called for a shift in how civil servants are chosen, saying it's not just about knowledge, but about genuine motivation to serve.
As he put it, PM Narendra Modi said there was a need to bring young people into public services who are attracted by public service rather than public office.
UPSC introduces transparency and career reforms
UPSC has come a long way since 1926, growing from 42,727 applications in 1950-51 to 45,10,044 applications in 2022-23.
To keep things fair and transparent, it has rolled out reforms like face authentication during exams and randomizing interview boards.
Plus, new moves like provisional answer keys (so candidates can raise objections online) and the revamped Pratibha Setu program now give more career options to those who clear all stages but don't make the final list.