ATF up ₹16 per liter, commercial LPG up ₹62.59
India
Big price updates from the fuel world: aviation turbine fuel (ATF) just jumped by ₹16, now costing ₹137 per liter.
Commercial LPG cylinders are also up by ₹62.59 for a 19-kg cylinder.
These hikes follow global trends and a shifting rupee-dollar rate.
Just a couple of months ago, commercial LPG prices had actually dropped after peaking in June.
Domestic LPG 14.2-kg steady at ₹942
If you use domestic LPG at home, there's some good news: it's holding steady at ₹942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder, even as commercial rates bounce around.
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by ₹7.50 per liter back in May and haven't changed since then.
So while travel and businesses might feel the pinch, your regular kitchen cylinder isn't getting pricier for now.