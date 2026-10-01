ATF up ₹16 per liter, commercial LPG up ₹62.59

If you use domestic LPG at home, there's some good news: it's holding steady at ₹942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder, even as commercial rates bounce around.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by ₹7.50 per liter back in May and haven't changed since then.

So while travel and businesses might feel the pinch, your regular kitchen cylinder isn't getting pricier for now.