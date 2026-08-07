Atiq Ahmed's son Abaan, 21, dies on Kanpur-Jhansi highway
India
Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, lost his life in a car accident on the Kanpur-Jhansi Highway Thursday. He was just 21.
Abaan and four friends were heading to Jhansi Jail to visit his elder brother Ali when their speeding SUV hit a divider after the driver lost control, killing Abaan and one friend.
Police say driver Zaid blacked out
Police say the driver, Zaid, suffered a "momentary blackout or dizziness," which led to the crash.
The impact caused the SUV to crash into a divider. Three other passengers were injured.
Investigators found cellphones and personal items in the wrecked vehicle as they looked into speeding and other possible causes.