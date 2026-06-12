ATS arrests 35-year-old Mohd Faraz in Bhopal over extremist material

UAPA FIR filed against Mohd Faraz

Faraz is suspected of moving toward a lone-wolf attack plan and will stay in ATS custody until June 16 while they dig deeper.

Officers found a PDF file on his phone, possibly from Pakistan, and are now checking his social media, chats, and online contacts.

They're also looking into his martial arts training, possible plans for advanced training in Afghanistan, and any links to a madrasa in Deoband.

Faraz has an FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as the investigation continues.