ATS raids Abdullah Gazi's Hasnabad home over foreign madrasa funds
India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided the house of TMC leader Abdullah Gazi in Hasnabad, West Bengal.
This was part of a probe into whether foreign money meant for building a madrasa in Rameshwarpur was actually used the right way.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and central security forces were also involved.
Officials probe Abdullah Gazi's foreign donations
Officials say large sums from abroad landed in Gazi's accounts, supposedly for madrasa construction, but they're now digging through his financial records to see if that's really what happened.
There are also claims that crores were collected as foreign donations.
Gazi had been arrested two years ago in a similar case, so this isn't his first time under the scanner.