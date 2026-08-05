Attorney General R Venkataramani reports national cyber complaints at 16,377

About ₹18 crore recovered from online fraudsters was returned to nearly 36,000 victims, a win for those affected.

The Supreme Court has asked the RBI to quickly set up ways to freeze amounts and accounts in mule accounts linked to cyber fraud and wants faster systems for getting stolen money back.

There's even talk of a time-based 'Kill switch' for audio and video calls to prevent these crimes, with updates expected by Sept. 16, 2026.