Attorney General R Venkataramani reports national cyber complaints at 16,377
India
Big news: complaints on the national cyber crime portal have dropped from 1,23,672 in 2024 to 16,377 this year (till June), according to Attorney General R Venkataramani.
The Supreme Court has been actively monitoring the situation since last October.
₹18cr returned, nearly 36,000 victims
About ₹18 crore recovered from online fraudsters was returned to nearly 36,000 victims, a win for those affected.
The Supreme Court has asked the RBI to quickly set up ways to freeze amounts and accounts in mule accounts linked to cyber fraud and wants faster systems for getting stolen money back.
There's even talk of a time-based 'Kill switch' for audio and video calls to prevent these crimes, with updates expected by Sept. 16, 2026.