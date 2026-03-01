Attukal Pongala 2026: Thiruvananthapuram police announce special traffic rules
Heading to Attukal Pongala this year?
Thiruvananthapuram police have set up special traffic rules, with curbs within the Corporation area in force from 1pm on Monday, March 2, 2026 until 8pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Only Padassery and Avittom Thirunal Granthasala roads are open for entry to the temple—every other road is exit-only.
It's all about keeping things smooth as thousands of devotees roll in.
Here are the entry and exit points
Locals need police permission to enter via Avittom Thirunal Granthasala, while devotees should get dropped off at Padassery, Attukal Library, or Medamukku, then park at Airanimmuttam Homoeo College or Research Centre grounds (via Chiramukku).
No parking on certain busy roads or on interior roads near the temple—vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed away using recovery vehicles, and legal action will be taken.
The city is all set for the big event
The city's pulling out all the stops: nearly 6,000 mostly women police officers on duty, drones overhead, 83 newly installed CCTV cameras, QR code parking spots, and watch towers.
Plus: extra busses from KSRTC, special trains for easy travel, over 2,600 sanitation workers cleaning up, and ambulances ready just in case.