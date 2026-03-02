Attukal Pongala 2026: World's largest women-only gathering on March 3
Attukal Pongala, officially the world's largest annual gathering of women, is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on March 3, 2026.
The event has drawn over four million women as they cook a special sweet rice dish together on makeshift hearths set up across an area of about seven kilometers around the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.
The 10-day festival culminates on March 3 and is all about devotion, tradition, and community.
Imams offer to open mosques for devotees
It's not just about scale—this year, the festival overlaps with Ramadan.
In a heartwarming move, an Imam has asked locals to open mosques for water and rest spaces for devotees and kids, showing off Kerala's spirit of communal harmony.
With extra safety measures in place and blessings shared all around, it's a unique moment where faiths come together and women take center stage.