Attukal Pongala 2026: World's largest women-only gathering on March 3

Attukal Pongala, officially the world's largest annual gathering of women, is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on March 3, 2026.

The event has drawn over four million women as they cook a special sweet rice dish together on makeshift hearths set up across an area of about seven kilometers around the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.

The 10-day festival culminates on March 3 and is all about devotion, tradition, and community.