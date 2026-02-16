Attukal Pongala: Southern Railway to run special trains; details here
Heading to the Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam on March 3?
Southern Railway is rolling out special services between Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Nagercoil, including some unreserved trains, to make travel easier for devotees.
Special arrangements at Thiruvananthapuram station
Extra trains will run at key times—like late night and early morning—to help you get to and from the festival.
Thiruvananthapuram Central will have clear platform arrangements, plus extra ticket counters (including QR code options) so you can skip long lines.
Safety 1st!
Railway Protection Force, police, and medical teams will be on hand at stations for crowd control and emergencies.
Pongala hearths are strictly prohibited within railway premises; devotees are asked not to cross tracks—just use the foot overbridges for a smoother (and safer) journey.