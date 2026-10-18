Audit finds 100 voters wrongly marked on Okhla voter list
A recent public audit in Delhi's Okhla area found that at least 100 voters were mistakenly labeled as absent, relocated, or even deceased on the voter list.
The review covered 258 households and showed a pattern of errors during the latest update.
Groups like Jan Sarokar held a public hearing on October 18 to talk about what went wrong and how it affects real voters.
Faiyaz Ahmed listed 'untraceable,' residents frustrated
Many locals, including longtime resident Faiyaz Ahmed, who was listed as "untraceable," are frustrated by these mixups.
With little awareness about these mistakes, fixing them has been tough for those affected.
Delhi's chief electoral officer runs camps
Delhi's chief electoral officer is now holding weekend camps to help people reverify their details.
If your name is missing or marked wrong, you can fill out Form 6 by October 30 to make sure you're on the final list coming out on December 4, 2026.