Audit finds major fire safety lapses at Khan Global Studies

Khan Global Studies faces legal scrutiny

It is not just about fire safety: Khan Global Studies is also under legal scrutiny after an alleged gunfire incident outside its campus earlier this month.

Police say shots were fired on Khan Sir's orders (he denies it), and an FIR has been filed.

Meanwhile, DIG Manoj Kumar Nut says the Bihar Fire Services Act and Bihar Fire Services Rules, 2021 will be strictly enforced across Bihar, with penalties or even closures for those who don't comply.

More than 60 places were checked in just two days as part of this crackdown.