Aurangabad, Bihar posts highest PM2.5 at 168 ug/m3 in July

Manguraha (also in Bihar) came second with a PM2.5 level of 96 micrograms per cubic meter, while Haryana had five cities, including Gurugram and Panipat, in the top 10.

Out of 256 cities checked, only 41 met the much stricter WHO air quality standard.

On the bright side, Dombivli in Maharashtra had super clean air at just 4 micrograms per cubic meter.

Even big metros like Delhi and Mumbai stayed within national limits, but there's a clear gap between regions when it comes to clean air.