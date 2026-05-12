Aurangabad civic body serves Matin Patel notice over alleged construction India May 12, 2026

Aurangabad's civic body has put AIMIM corporator Matin Patel on notice for allegedly building illegally on his home and office in Kausar Baug.

He has just three days to explain himself, or the city might demolish the structures under local law, according to Mayor Sameer Rajurkar.