Aurangabad civic body serves Matin Patel notice over alleged construction
India
Aurangabad's civic body has put AIMIM corporator Matin Patel on notice for allegedly building illegally on his home and office in Kausar Baug.
He has just three days to explain himself, or the city might demolish the structures under local law, according to Mayor Sameer Rajurkar.
Matin Patel seeks court protection
Things escalated after Nida Khan, a wanted accused in a Nashik TCS case, was found staying in a bungalow reportedly owned by Patel. This led officials to dig deeper into Patel's properties.
Now, Patel is asking the court for more time and protection from any sudden action by AMC while the investigation continues.