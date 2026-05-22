Aurangabad police find 2022 missing boy at Ranjoo Devi's home
India
In Aurangabad, Bihar, police pulled off a heartfelt rescue this week.
During a raid at Ranjoo Devi's home in Obra, after she allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old boy, they found another surprise: Shivam, who had been missing since 2022.
Both children are now safe.
Shivam reunited with mother Shanti Pandey
Shivam had vanished four years ago during a temple festival. Police confirmed his real identity and brought him back to his mother, Shanti Pandey.
At first, Shivam was nervous, but soon recognized her and broke down in tears as he hugged her.
The operation earned praise from Obra MLA Prakash Chandra and reminded everyone how teamwork between the community and police can make all the difference for child safety.