Aurangabad police find 2022 missing boy at Ranjoo Devi's home

Shivam reunited with mother Shanti Pandey

Shivam had vanished four years ago during a temple festival. Police confirmed his real identity and brought him back to his mother, Shanti Pandey.

At first, Shivam was nervous, but soon recognized her and broke down in tears as he hugged her.

The operation earned praise from Obra MLA Prakash Chandra and reminded everyone how teamwork between the community and police can make all the difference for child safety.