Australia suspends 44 fumigation providers stalling ₹200cr Indian basmati shipments
India
About ₹200 crore of Indian basmati rice is currently stranded in Australia after a biosecurity audit led to suspensions.
The Australian government suspended 44 Indian fumigation providers, who handle most export certifications, for not meeting required standards, leaving around 20,000 metric tons of premium rice in limbo.
Punjab Haryana exporters face extra costs
India sends about 100,000 metric tons of basmati to Australia each year, so this hiccup hits exporters from Punjab and Haryana hard.
They're now facing extra costs for refumigating shipments and more paperwork.
While there's no ban or quality issue, exporters say it's all down to stringent biosecurity requirements, and they've asked APEDA for help as similar hurdles have arisen in Europe in the past.