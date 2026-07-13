Australia suspends 44 fumigation providers stalling ₹200cr Indian basmati shipments

Punjab Haryana exporters face extra costs

India sends about 100,000 metric tons of basmati to Australia each year, so this hiccup hits exporters from Punjab and Haryana hard.

They're now facing extra costs for refumigating shipments and more paperwork.

While there's no ban or quality issue, exporters say it's all down to stringent biosecurity requirements, and they've asked APEDA for help as similar hurdles have arisen in Europe in the past.