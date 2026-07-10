Australian galleries return 3 medieval temple artifacts to India

Artifacts traced to Kollumangudi and Thanjavur

The trident and Nandi came from a temple in Kollumangudi, while the Karttikeya statue was crafted during the Chola dynasty in Thanjavur.

Both Indian Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese praised the move as an important step for cultural respect.

Albanese also welcomed the move to repatriate ancestral remains from Chennai to Australia, highlighting a bigger commitment to honoring heritage.