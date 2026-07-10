Australian galleries return 3 medieval temple artifacts to India
India
Australia is sending three treasured temple artifacts back to India: a bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a granite Nandi idol, and a six-headed Karttikeya sculpture.
These pieces, dating from the 11th and 12th centuries, were voluntarily returned by two major Australian galleries.
Artifacts traced to Kollumangudi and Thanjavur
The trident and Nandi came from a temple in Kollumangudi, while the Karttikeya statue was crafted during the Chola dynasty in Thanjavur.
Both Indian Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese praised the move as an important step for cultural respect.
Albanese also welcomed the move to repatriate ancestral remains from Chennai to Australia, highlighting a bigger commitment to honoring heritage.