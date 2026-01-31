Australian leads 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant at Kailasa Temple
India
A video of Australian vlogger Duncan McNaught leading "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shree Ram" chants at Maharashtra's Kailasa Temple has taken off online.
The crowd's energetic response, plus McNaught joking, "Am I ready for my Aadhaar card?" in the caption, made the moment feel both fun and wholesome—earning him lots of praise in the comments.
Know more about the temple
The Kailasa Temple isn't just any backdrop—it's the world's largest monolithic rock-cut temple, carved from a single basalt cliff over 1,200 years ago.
With its massive size and detailed carvings of Lord Shiva, it stands as a true marvel of ancient Indian engineering and creativity.
No wonder moments like these go viral here!