Australian leads 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant at Kailasa Temple India Jan 31, 2026

A video of Australian vlogger Duncan McNaught leading "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shree Ram" chants at Maharashtra's Kailasa Temple has taken off online.

The crowd's energetic response, plus McNaught joking, "Am I ready for my Aadhaar card?" in the caption, made the moment feel both fun and wholesome—earning him lots of praise in the comments.