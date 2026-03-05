Austrian woman's Holi post goes viral for all wrong reasons India Mar 05, 2026

Austrian traveler Britta Schlagbauer's Holi experience in Vrindavan quickly went viral after she shared that someone threw colored powder mixed with stones into her eyes, leaving her with burning and blurred vision for days.

Her Instagram post described the festival as "Holi Experience in Vrindavan. All in one word? Crazy!" but also highlighted how things can go wrong.