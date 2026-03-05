Austrian woman's Holi post goes viral for all wrong reasons
Austrian traveler Britta Schlagbauer's Holi experience in Vrindavan quickly went viral after she shared that someone threw colored powder mixed with stones into her eyes, leaving her with burning and blurred vision for days.
Her Instagram post described the festival as "Holi Experience in Vrindavan. All in one word? Crazy!" but also highlighted how things can go wrong.
'Not always easy' to celebrate in India
Britta's honest take—"as a woman, especially a foreign woman, the experience is 'not always easy. '"—struck a chord. She urged everyone to enjoy Holi safely.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about consent and safety at public celebrations.
Advice for foreign tourists visiting India
Viewers chimed in with apologies and advice, warning that street Holi can get rough—even locals often stick to celebrating with friends or family.
Some pointed out that crowded festivities sometimes become unsafe for women, suggesting it's best to play only with people you know.