Authorities ban campus gatherings after talks fail, 100 students remain
India
Authorities have banned public gatherings around campus after talks broke down between students and the administration.
About 100 students are still holding out in the Gulistan-e-Ghalib building, pushing for their demands even as authorities ask them to leave.
Students demand union, election date unset
Students want their long-defunct union back, with a clear election timeline and more say in campus life.
While the administration says elections will happen, there's still no set date, leaving many frustrated.
Resource cutoffs and gate closures have only made things more tense, with both sides refusing to back down.