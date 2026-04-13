Authorities evacuate 158 drivers after North Sikkim road breach
India
After a road breach in North Sikkim on April 5, 158 drivers of tourist and private vehicles were finally rescued in a big operation announced today.
This comes just days after more than 1,300 stranded tourists were evacuated using a temporary footbridge.
Joint agencies reroute via Dongkya La
The rescue was pulled off thanks to a joint effort by the Army, the Border Roads Organization, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local groups.
Drivers and their vehicles were carefully rerouted through mountain passes like Dongkya La.
By Monday, everyone had made it out safely, thanks to some serious teamwork on the ground.