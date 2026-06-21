Authorities install 130,000 cameras and 51,000 jammers for NEET re-exam
India
Big changes are in place for the NEET re-exam this year; authorities have rolled out a massive security upgrade, putting up 130,000 cameras and 51,000 jammers across exam centers.
This is all about making sure things stay fair after last time's irregularities, so everyone gets an equal shot at their medical dreams.
Real time monitoring promises fair exams
With real-time camera monitoring and jammers blocking any unauthorized devices or communication, exam halls will be under strict watch.
Officials say these steps are meant to rebuild trust and keep the process honest.
They're encouraging students to focus on their prep, promising a smooth and fair experience for all.