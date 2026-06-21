Authorities install 130,000 cameras and 51,000 jammers for NEET re-exam India Jun 21, 2026

Big changes are in place for the NEET re-exam this year; authorities have rolled out a massive security upgrade, putting up 130,000 cameras and 51,000 jammers across exam centers.

This is all about making sure things stay fair after last time's irregularities, so everyone gets an equal shot at their medical dreams.