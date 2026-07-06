Authorities seal unlicensed purification unit after Chikkatekahalli E. coli spike
India
Chikkatekahalli village in Karnataka had a sudden spike in vomiting and diarrhea cases, which health officials linked to E. coli in illegally sold 20-liter water cans.
Turns out, the water came from a private purification unit running without a license.
Authorities have now sealed it and stopped all distribution.
Chikkatekahalli camps report no new cases
Medical camps are up and running to check on affected villagers, and thankfully, no new cases have popped up since Monday.
Officials are reminding everyone: only buy drinking water from authorized sources, look for proper seals and marks on cans, ask for the supplier's license if you're unsure, and if your water looks or smells off, don't drink it.