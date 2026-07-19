Authorities warn of extreme rain in western Himalayas July 21-23
India
Heads up if you're in or heading to the Western Himalayas: authorities are already advising residents to stay alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from July 21 to 23.
Expect extremely heavy rain, cloudbursts, and possible landslides as a western disturbance teams up with the monsoon.
Pir Panjal Dhauladhar could exceed 250mm
Meteorologists say some spots could see over 250mm of rain, especially around the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges.
The unique mountain terrain can trap storms, making floods and landslides more likely, so locals are being urged to stay alert, and travelers should probably skip these areas for now.
Climate change is also making these extreme events more frequent, so authorities are keeping a close watch on high-risk zones.