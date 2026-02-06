Auto driver, friends rob Samuel-Rekha's house; get beaten up

Both parties file complaints

After getting treated at the hospital, Khan actually filed an assault complaint against "unknown" people (even though he was the one caught robbing).

Rekha also reported the attack by Khan and his group.

Police have registered cases for causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, and an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 118(1); they arrested all three suspects, and sent them to jail while they sort out who did what.

The investigation is still underway, highlighting just how complicated things can get when crime meets real life.