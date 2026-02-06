Auto driver, friends rob Samuel-Rekha's house; get beaten up
In a twist straight out of a movie, a 24-year-old auto driver named Azgar Khan and his friends tried to rob Rekha and Samuel's house in Bengaluru on January 31.
Things got messy when the couple confronted them—Khan allegedly attacked them, and his friend Razaq hit Samuel with a beer bottle, which ended up injuring Rekha too.
The neighborhood jumped in to help, leaving Khan with a head injury.
Both parties file complaints
After getting treated at the hospital, Khan actually filed an assault complaint against "unknown" people (even though he was the one caught robbing).
Rekha also reported the attack by Khan and his group.
Police have registered cases for causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, and an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 118(1); they arrested all three suspects, and sent them to jail while they sort out who did what.
The investigation is still underway, highlighting just how complicated things can get when crime meets real life.