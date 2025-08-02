Next Article
Auto driver refuses to drop woman to her destination
A Bengaluru woman's auto ride took an unexpected turn when the driver, after chatting about her job and salary, stopped 1km before her destination saying, "madam, I can't go that far"—even though he'd agreed to the full trip.
She shared the awkward encounter on LinkedIn.
Post caught attention online
Her advice to others? Just "rate them 1 star and move on" if this happens to you.
The post quickly caught attention online, with people joking about "18km of dedication, and 1km of unsolicited life advice," highlighting how city commutes can be full of surprises.