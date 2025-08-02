Next Article
Mercedes for guv amid Himachal's ₹1L cr deficit? Cabinet nods
Himachal Pradesh's government, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, just approved buying a new ₹92 lakh Mercedes-Benz for Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
The move comes even though the state is staring at a hefty fiscal deficit of over ₹1 lakh crore for 2025-26.
Cabinet also approved OBC reservations in local elections
The old official car from 2019 has run its course, but spending on a luxury vehicle right now is raising eyebrows—especially given the state's fiscal deficit, leaving little wiggle room.
At the same meeting, the Cabinet also pushed ahead with OBC reservations in local elections, showing they're trying to balance tough financial times with promises of social equity.