Auto minimum fare in Tamil Nadu now ₹50 from today

Catching an auto in Tamil Nadu is going to cost a bit more from today.

The minimum fare now starts at ₹50 for the first 1.8km, and after that, it's ₹25 for every extra kilometer.

Waiting around? That'll be ₹1 per minute.

If you're heading out late, between 10pm and 5am fares jump to 1.5 times the usual rate.