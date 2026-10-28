Auto minimum fare in Tamil Nadu now ₹50 from today
India
Catching an auto in Tamil Nadu is going to cost a bit more from today.
The minimum fare now starts at ₹50 for the first 1.8km, and after that, it's ₹25 for every extra kilometer.
Waiting around? That'll be ₹1 per minute.
If you're heading out late, between 10pm and 5am fares jump to 1.5 times the usual rate.
Tamil Nadu ghat fares ₹60+₹30/km
Planning a ride up the hills? There's a special base fare of ₹60 plus ₹30 per kilometer on ghat roads.
The state has asked transport authorities to make sure these new prices are followed, so don't be surprised if your next ride feels pricier than before.