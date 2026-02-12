Auto-rickshaw drivers' 1-day strike halts rides in Hyderabad

Drivers say they are struggling to make ends meet

The strike made getting around tough for students and daily commuters, pushing many to scramble for cabs and bike taxis like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Drivers say they're struggling with outdated fares (unchanged since 2013), tough competition from app-based services, and government inaction on their demands—including fairer pay and better welfare support.

