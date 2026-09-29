Autonagar truck cleaner killed after cellphone dispute, struck with stone
India
A truck cleaner in Autonagar, Andhra Pradesh, lost his life on Monday after a heated argument over a missing cellphone turned violent.
The fight ended tragically when the accused allegedly struck him with a stone, causing his death on the spot.
Patamata police question suspect, autopsy pending
Police from Patamata Station responded quickly, talking to locals and gathering evidence at the scene.
The suspect is now in custody and being questioned to figure out exactly how things escalated.
An autopsy will confirm the cause of death as investigations continue.