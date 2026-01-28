Avalanche alert issued for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand: an orange avalanche alert is out for areas above 2,800 meters in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag, and above 3,000 meters in Chamoli.
The warning runs from the evening of January 28 to January 29, 2026 after back-to-back spells of snowfall affected Badrinath, Kedarnath, and surrounding regions, with heavy accumulation reported at Kedarnath.
Why does this matter?
With deep, unstable snow around, there's a real risk of avalanches reaching valley floors—so movement is now limited to safer routes only.
IMD says more light rain and snow could last till January 29, 2026.
Schools have been closed in the capital, Dehradun. Disaster teams are on standby and tourists have been told to skip the slopes for now—safety first!