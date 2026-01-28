Avalanche hits Sonamarg, no casualties reported
India
A powerful avalanche swept through Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, engulfing buildings, including local hotels.
Luckily, despite the dramatic footage caught on CCTV, no loss of life has been reported so far.
Why bother?
This avalanche came after days of heavy snowfall and an official warning.
The weather also shut down the main highway and led to all flights at Srinagar Airport being canceled for safety.
Police set up control rooms and even helped carry patients over blocked roads to hospitals.
It's a reminder of how quickly nature can disrupt daily life—and how communities pull together when it does.