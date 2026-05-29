Average marriage age for Indian women 23.1, child marriage persists
India's average age for women getting married has climbed to 23.1 years, but the SRS Statistical Report 2024 shows that child marriage is still a big problem in some states.
Over a quarter of women are still marrying before they turn 21, and there are huge differences depending on where you live.
West Bengal 6.3% under 18 marriages
West Bengal leads with 6.3% of girls marrying under 18, much higher than other states like Jharkhand (4.9%) and Chhattisgarh (2.9%).
In urban West Bengal, the numbers are even worse, 7.6% compared to the national urban average of just 1.1%.
Experts say early marriage often means dropping out of school, health risks, and fewer job opportunities, making it harder for young women to break out of poverty.
The report makes it clear: more awareness and targeted action are needed to change things for good.