Average menarche at 12 and menopause at 46 in India
Hormonal timelines for Indian women are shifting: girls are starting puberty younger, and menopause is happening sooner.
On average, periods now begin at age 12, breast development starts around 10, and menopause arrives at 46, five years earlier than the global average.
Experts say factors like obesity, poor nutrition, environmental chemicals (think plastics and cosmetics), and chronic stress are behind these changes.
India menopause gaps prompt healthcare calls
The age of menopause isn't the same everywhere: Kerala sees the highest average at 47.6 years, while Bihar has the lowest at 44 years.
Education also plays a role: women with graduate degrees tend to reach menopause about one and a half years later than those with less schooling.
With these shifts in mind, experts highlight the need for better healthcare support tailored to women's changing needs across India.