Average menarche at 12 and menopause at 46 in India

India menopause gaps prompt healthcare calls

The age of menopause isn't the same everywhere: Kerala sees the highest average at 47.6 years, while Bihar has the lowest at 44 years.

Education also plays a role: women with graduate degrees tend to reach menopause about one and a half years later than those with less schooling.

With these shifts in mind, experts highlight the need for better healthcare support tailored to women's changing needs across India.