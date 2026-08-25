Aviation Ministry weighs annual dope test for all pilots
What's the story
The Indian government is considering making annual dope tests mandatory for all pilots, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced on Tuesday. Currently, only 10% of the pilot workforce is tested annually. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the possibility of expanding this requirement to include all pilots at random times throughout the year, per TOI.
Safety concerns
Safety vs operational impact
Minister Naidu emphasized the need to balance aviation safety with the operational implications of such a decision.
He said, "We have to see how all the stakeholders are going to respond to this because one is the safety aspect of it, and the second thing is the operational impact, which also has to be taken into consideration."
"But if we were to implement 100% testing...what impact would that have—the DGCA is strategizing that..." he said.
Incident impact
Incident triggered mandatory testing
The move comes after an Air India incident where a pilot tested positive for marijuana.
The incident in question occurred on August 4 when an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden altitude drop, injuring 20 passengers and four cabin crew members.
The pilot-in-command later tested positive for marijuana.
After the incident, Air India and Air India Express started mandatory psychoactive-substance testing for their pilots, covering around 5,000 pilots in a one-time screening exercise.
Ongoing consultations
AAIB conducting investigation into Air India incident
Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting the investigation into the Air India incident.
He said the aircraft and its data recorder are intact and remain with investigators.
"AAIB is presently taking up the investigation, and because everything is intact, the data recorder and everything is intact, the plane is also in their possession. So, I believe that we can expect some preliminary report at a very early stage from now," Naidu said.
Pilot federation
FIP calls for increased testing
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has separately called on the DGCA to strengthen its testing framework.
They suggested increasing annual random testing from 10% to 20-25%, with tests spread unpredictably throughout the year.
The FIP also proposed adding oral-fluid testing as a supplementary method to urine-based tests for quicker screening at airports and other operational locations without disrupting flight operations.