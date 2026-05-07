Avinash Pathak arrested in 241cr land compensation scam by SIT
India
Avinash Pathak, a 2013-batch IAS officer and former Beed collector, has been arrested over a massive ₹241 crore land compensation scam.
The Special Investigation Team picked him up from his Latur home, saying his name and signature were used on fake payout approvals, even after he'd left the post.
Committee finds 154 forged payout orders
A committee appointed to probe the matter found 154 forged orders between March and April last year that greenlit inflated payouts to others, dragging Pathak and nine others into the case.
He's now facing charges under anti-corruption laws.
It's a reminder of why tighter checks are needed in government deals like this.