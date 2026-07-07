Avinash Shukla admits stealing Ayodhya temple donations for personal use
India
A staff member at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Avinash Shukla, has admitted to stealing donation money and spending big on himself and his family.
The case involves crores of rupees and has left many devotees stunned, with authorities now digging into where all the money went.
Shukla admits spending 19L, transferred 2.5L
During questioning, Shukla told police he used ₹19 lakh for things like his brother's wedding, gifts to another brother, buying an expensive iPhone for his girlfriend, and even transferring ₹2.5 lakh to her account.
Investigators say he got the biggest cut among those accused (about ₹20 lakh) and are tracking his financial moves to recover what they can.