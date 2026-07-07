Avinash Shukla admits stealing Ayodhya temple donations for personal use

Shukla admits spending 19L, transferred 2.5L

During questioning, Shukla told police he used ₹19 lakh for things like his brother's wedding, gifts to another brother, buying an expensive iPhone for his girlfriend, and even transferring ₹2.5 lakh to her account.

Investigators say he got the biggest cut among those accused (about ₹20 lakh) and are tracking his financial moves to recover what they can.