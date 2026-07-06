Avinash Shukla allegedly spent 19L from Ram Temple donations
Avinash Shukla, one of the main suspects in the Ram Temple donation scam, has allegedly disclosed spending around ₹19 lakh from the embezzled funds on his family and personal needs, including ₹6 lakh for his brother's wedding and more for other relatives.
Since the case surfaced on June 7, eight people have been arrested and police are still digging deeper.
Police recover assets tied to Shukla
Police have recovered over ₹20 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver jewelry, and a Maruti Brezza SUV that Shukla allegedly bought using temple donations but registered under his brother's name to keep things hidden.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up on June 13 to look into these irregularities with temple funds, as the case continues to draw attention across Uttar Pradesh.