Avinash Shukla allegedly spent 19L from Ram Temple donations India Jul 06, 2026

Avinash Shukla, one of the main suspects in the Ram Temple donation scam, has allegedly disclosed spending around ₹19 lakh from the embezzled funds on his family and personal needs, including ₹6 lakh for his brother's wedding and more for other relatives.

Since the case surfaced on June 7, eight people have been arrested and police are still digging deeper.