Avinash Shukla named main suspect in Ayodhya temple donation theft
Babupur Nariyawan, a small village once proud of Avinash Shukla's trusted role at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, is now dealing with tough times.
Shukla has been named by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as the main suspect in a major temple donation theft.
The news has shaken not just his family but the whole community, leaving everyone feeling pretty unsettled.
Babupur Nariyawan villagers fear reputational damage
People here are genuinely concerned that this scandal might stick around and stain their reputation for good.
The SIT says it found cash, foreign currency, and even an SUV allegedly bought with stolen money at Shukla's place.
While the temple trust is cooperating fully with investigators, villagers can't help but wonder if Babupur Nariyawan will ever get its good name back, regardless of what happens next in court.