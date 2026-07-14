Avinash Shukla named main suspect in Ayodhya temple donation theft

Babupur Nariyawan, a small village once proud of Avinash Shukla's trusted role at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, is now dealing with tough times.

Shukla has been named by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as the main suspect in a major temple donation theft.

The news has shaken not just his family but the whole community, leaving everyone feeling pretty unsettled.