AVNL-led project to equip Indian Army tanks with kamikaze drones

Army to test 3 prototype sets

To kick things off, the Army will test three prototype sets before ramping up to 590 units.

Only Indian companies, including MSMEs, public-sector firms and government entities, can join in.

These drones are designed for tough terrains: loitering munitions will strike targets with a minimum range of 15km; untethered drones offer high-resolution video and encrypted communications; tethered ones keep watch nonstop.

Plus, there's a big push for local content, starting at more than 50% in prototypes and going up to 80% as production scales.