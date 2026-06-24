The advisory comes despite recent positive developments in US-Iran negotiations

Avoid all non-essential travel to Iran, warns Indian government

By Chanshimla Varah 02:29 pm Jun 24, 202602:29 pm

What's the story

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice. The advisory comes despite recent positive developments in the United States-Iran negotiations aimed at ending regional hostilities. It also urged all Indians residing in Iran to exercise a high degree of caution and remain vigilant at all times despite the "recent positive developments and the improvement" in the situation, referring to the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU).