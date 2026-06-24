Avoid all non-essential travel to Iran, warns Indian government
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice. The advisory comes despite recent positive developments in the United States-Iran negotiations aimed at ending regional hostilities. It also urged all Indians residing in Iran to exercise a high degree of caution and remain vigilant at all times despite the "recent positive developments and the improvement" in the situation, referring to the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU).
Safety measures
Advisory for Indians in Iran
The embassy said, "Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to Iran for unavoidable functional reasons, are advised to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness." "They are further advised to closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and to comply with all instructions issued by the local authorities."
Emergency assistance
Emergency contact numbers issued
The embassy has also issued emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals in Iran. These include +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359. An email address cons.tehran@mea.gov.in has also been provided for further assistance. The advisory comes after the first round of technical talks under a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran to end hostilities was held in Switzerland.