Avoid bhang during Holi, warns cardiologist

Dr. Chopra especially advises anyone with anxiety, depression, heart problems, those on psychiatric meds, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and anyone under 25 to avoid bhang. As he puts it: "Celebration should never come at the cost of your health."

Everyone reacts differently to THC

Because the THC in bhang acts on your brain and nerves—and since you might not feel anything right away—it's easy to overdo it without realizing.

Everyone reacts differently too, so making smart choices can help keep Holi fun and safe for everyone.