Avoid bhang during Holi, warns cardiologist
With Holi around the corner, Dr. Alok Chopra—a well-known Delhi cardiologist—has warned people about bhang (a cannabis drink).
He says its effects kick in late, which can make it easy to accidentally have too much and end up with issues like a racing heart or intense anxiety.
Who should avoid bhang?
Dr. Chopra especially advises anyone with anxiety, depression, heart problems, those on psychiatric meds, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and anyone under 25 to avoid bhang.
As he puts it: "Celebration should never come at the cost of your health."
Everyone reacts differently to THC
Because the THC in bhang acts on your brain and nerves—and since you might not feel anything right away—it's easy to overdo it without realizing.
Everyone reacts differently too, so making smart choices can help keep Holi fun and safe for everyone.