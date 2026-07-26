Avyaan Surya dies after slipping into open Greater Noida borewell
India
A heartbreaking accident in Greater Noida took the life of six-year-old Avyaan Surya, who slipped into an open borewell while playing near Kaladham Society in Knowledge Park on Saturday.
Residents arrived after hearing the cries of other children, but sadly, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Family accuses Greater Noida Authority
The 15-foot-deep pit had no safety barricades and was filled with rainwater.
Surya's family and neighbors are upset with the Greater Noida Authority for not securing the area, calling it a case of negligence.
Officials say legal action could follow if the contractor is found responsible, especially since this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the city.