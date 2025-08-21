Axiom-4 mission is India's achievement: ISRO-backed Shubhanshu Shukla

ISRO Chairman on Shukla's meeting with PM, defense minister

ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan shared that India has nearly doubled its space missions from 2015 to 2025 compared to the previous decade, with three major successes—including Axiom-4—in just six months.

After his return, Shukla met with top leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

His achievements were praised as inspiring for young people and key to India's vision for 2047.