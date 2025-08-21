Next Article
Axiom-4 mission is India's achievement: ISRO-backed Shubhanshu Shukla
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station (ISS) with the Axiom-4 mission is being celebrated as a "national achievement."
After returning to Earth on July 15, 2025, he described the mission as "the entire nation's mission" and thanked the Indian government, ISRO, and researchers for their support.
ISRO Chairman on Shukla's meeting with PM, defense minister
ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan shared that India has nearly doubled its space missions from 2015 to 2025 compared to the previous decade, with three major successes—including Axiom-4—in just six months.
After his return, Shukla met with top leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
His achievements were praised as inspiring for young people and key to India's vision for 2047.